Ukrainian emigrant's emotional reaction to Russian invasion

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has the world on edge and those who have close ties to Ukraine, like Ruslana Westerlund, but live in the US are struggling with the reality.
"I just honestly didn't think it would happen," said Westerlund.
She said Ukraine had been bracing for war for quite some time but never thought combat would become would happen, "The war in the east has been going on for eight years. Maybe we were all in denial. How can you fathom or predict? My dad and my stepmom. They're terrified. They heard the sound of rockets high up in the sky."
Westerlund said reflecting on the times spent farming in Ukraine has helped her to cope. She said these are happy memories that overshadow growing up under Russian control.
"I grew up in the 70s and 80s. A lot of agricultural work, a lot of helping the family with the potato harvest. Everything revolved around the potato season. I had a good education, but it was Soviet-censored education. So we learned the facts that were important for the communist party."
Westerlund said Ukraine is a peaceful flag that represents a blue sky, and the yellow wheat. "We don't reclaim territories, we don't go to war. We've been fighting off wars, for centuries of occupation of different kinds," said Westerlund.
After the Soviet Union fell apart Ruslana emigrated to the US as a translator for a group of missionaries.
"There wasn't much future for young educated people in '95. This was, you know, new Ukraine, independent Ukraine, but still pretty much in that Soviet corruption and Soviet mess that we are still dealing with," said Westerlund.
Ruslana says most of her relatives are still in Uukraine.
"My nephew managed to leave the capitol and hides in a safe place where they have a shelter. My cousin worked as a long-distance truck driver and came home and volunteered himself for the service. So, they are shell-shocked and terrified," said Westerlund.
The number of nations standing in solidarity with Ukraine has given Ruslana has some hope.
"It means a lot to us to feel that we're not alone. It would be a very lonely feeling if people were afraid of Vladimir Putin and didn't stand up. I just want peace for my country," said Westerlund.
A rally in support of Ukraine will be held at the State Capitol at noon this Saturday, February 26. Attendees are encouraged to wear yellow and blue.
United Help for Ukraine is accepting donations if you'd like to help