US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan

US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. ET on August 1 on "a successful counterterrorism operation" against al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The US government has not yet confirmed his death. President Joe Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. ET on "a successful counterterrorism operation" against al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, the White House said Monday.

"Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties," a senior administration official said.

Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday as he deals with a rebound case of the virus, will speak outdoors from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

