Vos says he supports allowing early count of absentee ballots but won't guarantee a vote on it

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican and Democratic leaders this week have both said they support allowing clerks to start counting absentee ballots before election day. Yet, it's uncertain as to whether both chambers will pass a bill allowing an early count - at least in a manner that would be acceptable to Gov. Tony Evers.
Following the 2020 election, one of the most commonly spread conspiracy theories surrounded the late night shift in Milwaukee's vote count. Experts had warned ahead of the election such a late night "ballot dump" could happen as the city waited to process its absentee ballots at its central count location.
In the Wisconsin Senate Tuesday, Republicans passed a bill that would allow clerks to start counting absentee ballots on the Monday before election days.
On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said he supported the concept but could not schedule the Senate bill for a vote because it hadn't had a public hearing in the Assembly's elections committee.
"I support the Monday count. I have supported it for a long time," Vos said. "But, according to our process, a bill that comes from the Senate has to have had a hearing in the elections committee because that's the committee of jurisdiction. It hasn't had a hearing yet."
When pressed on whether he was blaming that committee's chair, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), Vos said it was her decision to make.
"I support the bill. We try not to micromanage any of the committees; they work their own process," Vos said. "The committee chairs have the jurisdiction. Just so people know, just because I support something doesn't mean I can snap my fingers and make it happen."
Less than a week ago, Vos defended his own decision to direct a package of election bills away from Brandtjen's committee. That prompted Brandtjen to accuse Vos of "kneecapping" her committee. Brandtjen did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.
Vos said he made that decision to ensure the bills would be on the Assembly's packed calendar this week as it wraps up this two-year session and lawmakers move into campaign mode.
As is often the case in politics, there are even more complications.
In the Senate vote, Democrats all voted against the bill allowing absentee ballots to be counted early, even though they support the idea.
Democrats cited language in the bill that also altered deadlines for absentee ballots and made it possible for rural communities to consolidate their polling places - something Democrats worried would make it harder for some to vote.
"If this was a clean bill that allowed clerks to count ballots early on the Monday before an election, that would be great," Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said. "Instead, Republicans continue to play games by sneaking items into the bill, like changing timelines for sending absentee ballots that could be confusing and against federal guidance."
Sen. Andre Jacque (R-DePere) joined Democrats in voting against the bill. Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls), who authored the bill, blasted Democrats for voting against the measures she put forth.
"Who opposes more training for clerks or clean-ups to our voter information rolls? Why vote against allowing clerks to process absentee ballots early to avoid late-night reporting," Bernier said in a statement. "It is clear Democrats in the Senate would rather play pretend than actually do their jobs."
The Wisconsin Counties Association and League of Wisconsin Municipalities registered in favor of the measure while the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association and the AARP came out against it.
So, could the measure still become law this year? Yes. Will it? Doubtful.
The Assembly is set to take up a number of Republican election bills on Thursday in what could be its final session day of the year.
Vos said GOP lawmakers could tuck the absentee ballot language into another bill and pass it on Thursday.
"It's possible we could amend one of the bills with that but we have not had a caucus discussion to see where our people are at yet," Vos said ahead of Wednesday's session. "That's what we'll do [Thursday]."
Assembly Democrats have called for the measure to come up for a standalone vote. Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), the ranking Democrat on the Assembly's elections committee, said Wednesday Democrats would consider their own amendments including early absentee ballot counting.
Spreitzer called Vos' reasoning for not putting the bill on the calendar himself "disingenuous garbage."
If Vos and other Republicans do add the absentee ballot language to another bill on Thursday's calendar, it's all but guaranteed to then be vetoed by Evers.
That's because almost all of the GOP bills on Thursday's slate either give the legislature more control over how elections are run, tighten the laws around absentee voting, or ban local governments from accepting outside money for election administration.
Republicans have said the changes are necessary to help restore confidence in elections while Democrats call it an extreme overreach in response to unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.