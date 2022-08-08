 Skip to main content
Voters with disabilities encouraged to vote in Wisconsin primary election

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition urges voters with disabilities to get out and cast their ballots on August 9th.

The coalition will have a variety of options at voting locations to help voters with disabilities. These options include:

  • Curbside voting
  • Having a person of the voter's choice help them mark their ballot
  • Accessible voting equipment
  • Poll workers that will help state the voter's name and address on their behalf
  • The ability to request any reasonable accommodation

The Disability Rights Wisconsin Voter Hotline is available to answer voting questions at 844-347-8683 or by email at info@disabilityvote.org.

