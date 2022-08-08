Voters with disabilities encouraged to vote in Wisconsin primary election

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition urges voters with disabilities to get out and cast their ballots on August 9th.
The coalition will have a variety of options at voting locations to help voters with disabilities. These options include:
- Curbside voting
- Having a person of the voter's choice help them mark their ballot
- Accessible voting equipment
- Poll workers that will help state the voter's name and address on their behalf
- The ability to request any reasonable accommodation
The Disability Rights Wisconsin Voter Hotline is available to answer voting questions at 844-347-8683 or by email at info@disabilityvote.org.