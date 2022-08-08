Voting shift could have local Democrats seeing red ahead of Midterm Elections

(WKOW) -- A political shift is making its way across the U.S., that's according to an Associated Press report, many voters are changing their party identification which could have a major impact on the midterm elections.
In a battleground state like Wisconsin, some wonder if Wisconsinites will follow suit.
"40-year high inflation, record gasoline prices rising crime," said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R).
It's these issues that republicans like Senator Johnson believe will benefit their party come election time.
The Associated Press reported in the last year, across 42 states, more than 1 million voters have switched to the Republican Party, compared to 630,000 who switched to the Democratic Party and the change is happening in more suburban areas.
"This is a phenomenon that's pretty common in American politics where the party that's in power in Washington, so right now the Democrats tend to lose voters while they're in power," said Paul Nolette, a Marquette University Political Science Professor.
He said the economy plays a big part in this party identification shift.
"Concerns about recession, inflation, rising prices, those issues are at the forefront of voters' minds," said Nolette.
Both Republicans and Democrats agree economic woes are concerning to voters.
"Affordability issues, gas prices, spiking inflation all across the map," said Mark Jefferson, Executive Director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
"People are rightfully furious about gas prices, about inflation," said Ben Wikler, Chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
Both parties are focused on winning over suburban voters, each accusing the other side of becoming too extreme and experts warn some Wisconsin voters have already abandoned the blue.
"The last few decades, voters have largely been unhappy about the direction of American politics and that's certainly the case now," said Nolette.
"I just think that the republican party is now the party of the middle class," said Sen. Johnson.
He said suburban voters are becoming red because many aren't happy with the direction of this country.
"We have problems we need to fix, but now we're seeing what fundamental transformation looks like. It's an open border, a flood of illegal immigrants, as well as deadly drugs," said Sen. Johnson.
"I represent a purple district. I flipped a red district," said Wisconsin State Representative Robyn Vining (D)- Wauwatosa.
Democrats like Rep. Vining disagree and said it's because of hot-button issues quite the opposite is happening in the Milwaukee suburbs.
"What I hear from Republicans and my district is significant to tremendous frustration with things like the Gablelman investigation; with contesting the 2020 election; with gun safety, a bipartisan issue, Roe being overturned is a bipartisan concern," said Rep. Vining.
"I think people will be making their decisions based on the people involved and their track record and regardless of whether there's a 'D' or an 'R' next to their name," said Wickler.
The margin between people who have voted Republican or Democrat is very close and even with the shift republicans acknowledge victory in the midterms is not guaranteed.
"Republicans are going to have to do better in suburban areas, and not only in southeast Wisconsin but in south central Wisconsin in the Fox Valley," said Jefferson.
Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin were not available for comment on this story. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes did not respond to 27 News' request for comment.