WEC Reminder: Central count communities cannot return absentee ballots at polling places

(WKOW) — The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) has important reminders for voters with central count communities.
While over 1,800 municipalities in Wisconsin count absentee ballots at polling places, WEC said 38 central count communities do so at central facilities.
This causes one important change for votes in central count communities: residents cannot return absentee ballots to their polling place.
Instead, the WEC said absentee ballots must be returned at a voter's clerk's office or the central count location itself.
In southern Wisconsin, this impacts voters in Beloit and Janesville. The full list of central count communities is available on the WEC website.
WEC also said unofficial election results from central count municipalities may not all arrive at the county clerk's office at the same time, which has previously caused confusion.
Unofficial results have two phases in central count municipalities. The initial results come from ballots cast at the polling place or are totals from absentee ballots processed. Once both results are available, they'll be added together.