FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Fond du Lac firefighter is facing several charges after distributing child pornography on multiple sites, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint states Edgar Ramirez-Tellez, 50, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
The charges arose from a Wisconsin Department of Justice - Department of Criminal Investigation online child exploitation case.
Ramirez-Tellez shared the sexually explicit images and videos through multiple online platforms, according to the complaint.
The complaint states Ramirez-Tellez told investigators that photos and videos included children as young as 1 to 2 years old, and others were of children he thought were 10 to 12 years old. The images showed both boys and girls.
Investigators found additional images on Ramirez’s phone, but only 10 were selected for the purposes of charging him.
ABC affiliate WBAY reports Ramirez-Tellez appeared in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court on Tuesday, where bond was set at $500,000 cash. The Fond du Lac city manager told WBAY that Ramirez-Tellez was placed on paid administrative leave.
He has been a firefighter and paramedic with Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue for almost 19 years, WBAY reports.
Ramirez-Tellez faces over 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 26.