Sam Dekker is enjoying the journey: 'You have to be proud of yourself'

MADISON (WKOW)-- It was a year to remember for former Badger Sam Dekker. Dekker starred on Bahçeşehir Koleji Spor Kulübü, a professional team in Turkey, and won the 2022 FIBA Europe Cup back in April.
Moments after the victory, Dekker stood on the court and reflected on his up and down year.
Keep Going…. Embrace the positives because in this business sometimes those are hard to find. pic.twitter.com/UkxpZ7IDgv— Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 27, 2022
"Being able to end this year that didn't start off great, on a high note, is something to be really thankful for," Dekker said in a video posted to Twitter.
Last August, Dekker made it back to the NBA on a deal with the Toronto Raptors. However, in November, the Raptors released Dekker primarily for financial reasons.
"Knowing the way I played, and making the team, and getting back into the NBA, I was really proud of myself," Dekker said. "That's one thing I learned through these testing times, you have to be proud of yourself and not be afraid to say you are proud of yourself."
After facing adversity, Dekker didn't give up.
"You know this was another year for the books for us and one of the ones that we can look back and be like, wow after all we went through, we made it out on top again, and let's see what the next test is," Dekker said.
Dekker's dream remains the same.
"I want to be in the NBA," Dekker said. "I think I belong, but the thing that's hard is there are only 450 jobs."
Dekker's biggest win of the year came weeks after winning the championship, when he and his wife Olivia welcomed their first child, Harlan Wolf Dekker.
Harlan Wolf Dekker The happiest moment of my life. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ktFZqvWg8w— Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 11, 2022
"It's been quite amazing," Dekker said. "It gives you such a new purpose."
Dekker will return to Madison this weekend for the Battle for Wisconsin Charity Softball Game.
While he is here, he may also scope out the campus as a future home for Wolf.
"I would love to relive our days through him vicariously in Madison."
Wolf already has a Badgers jersey with his name on it.
Wolfie’s first @BadgerMBB jersey courtesy of @GregGard & co. Our little guy has no idea how blessed he is to be part of an amazing Badger Family. So thankful everyday to be a Badger! pic.twitter.com/is9SJesoMR— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 11, 2022