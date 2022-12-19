"Acknowledge those feelings": dealing with mental health issues this holiday season

(WKOW) - Though the holiday season is a time with a lot of joy and happiness, it can be difficult for some people to manage.
A number of people deal with troubles over the holidays, ranging from losing a loved one to being alone on Christmas to navigating family issues. This can lead to feelings of stress, loneliness, and depression.
Experts say it's important to recognize and acknowledge these feelings this holiday season.
"If you're feeling sad, or you're experiencing grief, make sure you acknowledge those feelings and process those feelings," peer specialist Sharon Rapnicki said. "And do it in such a way that you are compartmentalizing."
Rapnicki said mental health struggles have been on the rise in the wake of the pandemic. She recommends reaching out to your loved ones this holiday season when they seem to be struggling.
"I think just reaching out and letting them know that you're there for them, that you care about them and love them," Rapnicki said. "And that for them to come to you when they're ready."
If you're experiencing a serious mental health issue, make sure to reach out to a professional or call the Mental Health Crisis Line at 988.