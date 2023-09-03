Capital City Sunday: GOP Rep. Born talks taxes, UW System funding, Protasiewicz controversy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the State Assembly introduced a revised tax cut plan that targets the middle class.
"It's a good opportunity to return the money to the taxpayers. It's their money," said Rep. Mark Born (R - Beaver Dam). "Hopefully, we can reach some agreement on it."
Wisconsin's Democratic Governor Tony Evers vetoed the GOP's previous tax proposal in July. The proposal sought to provide relief for all income tax brackets and focused on the state's highest earners.
"I hope it satisfies what he's been talking about with focusing on the middle class," Born said.
Born said the plan the governor partially vetoed in the state budget was "better tax policy," but this revised proposal is more targeted to reach a compromise.
The Governor's Office has cited a memo from state Dept. of Administration that warns the state could only cut taxes up to $113M this year and $319M next year, and anything over that threshold would risk the federal government recouping Wisconsin's share of American Rescue Plan Act money.
Born said he's not concerned.
"I just don't think it's realistic to assume they're going to come after Wisconsin," he said. "We have a strong budget. We have a strong surplus. We can return some of that money to the taxpayers."
UW SYSTEM FUNDING WOES, DEI POSITIONS
Multiple UW System universities are now considering workforce reductions to close budget gaps. UW Oshkosh is moving forward with those plans, while UW-Parkside and UW-Platteville are still weighing their options.
UW System President Jay Rothman said his office is working with all the schools to help them find ways to cut costs, while also being good stewards of their financial resources.
"Layoffs aren't the only thing. You can look at working through attrition, voluntary retirement, driving additional efficiencies into the system," he said. "Each university is unique. Each of their solutions will be different, but I'm confident that each of them will find that way to the financial stability."
During budget season, Republicans who control the state's Finance Committee, which Rep. Born co-chairs, withheld $32M from the system in the hopes that would defund diversity, equity and inclusion positions. System leaders plan to go before the committee in October to present a plan they hope will help them recoup some of that money.
Rothman said they have not cut any DEI positions and don't plan to.
"I made my position on DEI very clear," he said. "It's important to drive student success, and that's where we are focusing our efforts."
Born said they are open to releasing those funds if the UW System shows it will focus on workforce needs in Wisconsin.
"If they're continuing to waste money on things that aren't important, I don't think that then they're focused on the workforce needs of Wisconsin," he said. "We'll have to see how they're willing to change and adapt and really work on these things that are important."
Rothman argued that DEI positions are important for the system and for workforce development in the state.
"From recruitment, to retention, to graduation, our state is a diverse state," he said. "We need to make sure that we are attractive and can attract those students that will help us fill those workforce needs."
MEDICARE DRUG PRICE NEGOTIATION
The Biden Administration announced a list of the first 10 drugs that will be subject to Medicare price negotiations.
They are: Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica and Stelara, as well as Fiasp and certain other insulins made by Novo Nordisk, including NovoLog.
Dr. Ann Sheehy is the Senior Medical Director of Population Health at UW Health and is also a professor of medicine at UW-Madison. She said these 10 drugs were chosen because they're highly utilized by Medicare beneficiaries.
"These drugs account for about 20% of the Medicare overall spend for prescription drugs," she said. "They also had to be drugs that had been on the market for at least nine years."
The historic new effort is under fire right now from the drug industry and its supporters, who have filed at least eight lawsuits in recent weeks declaring it unconstitutional.
"I think the law is very well written, and I think it will withhold challenges," said Dr. Sheehy.
She said it's also not likely drug makers would pull their products from the market if they can't agree upon a price with Medicare.
You can watch Capital City Sunday every week at 9 a.m. on WKOW.