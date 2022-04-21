COVID-19 memorial book remembers lives of those lost to the virus

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- David Stedman was married to his wife Cheryl for 36 years. Like any marriage, they had their ups and downs and battles to fight.
In 2016, Cheryl had a kidney transplant, which made her more susceptible to illness, and that made life more complicated when COVID-19 started spreading.
Just before Thanksgiving 2020, Cheryl got sick.
"We tried to treat her at home, but it got to a point where she was so weak that it wasn't possible for me to take care of her, and so she went to the hospital," David said.
At first, doctors sent Cheryl back home, but then she got worse. This time she ended up at University Hospital in Madison.
"Initially, [she] started out in just the regular COVID care, but progressively things got worse until she was put on a ventilator on the 7th of December, which was the last time I spoke with her by phone," David said.
Cheryl spent more than two weeks on a ventilator before she died on December 23, 2020.
In the nearly year-and-a-half since then, one of the ways David has grieved his wife is by writing the story of her life.
Cheryl's story is one of 19 included in the book "Voices-19: Their Legacies Live On." Each chapter is written by a different person who lost a loved one to COVID-19.
"There's always going to be triggers, a memory, an anniversary date, but through the process of writing the chapter for this book, it has been healing," David said. "It has brought some closure because it's been an opportunity to tell her story, and it's not just the COVID story. It's her life story."
Telling the stories of lives
Brenda Cortez, from Franklin, Wisconsin, came up with the idea for the book after watching her friend lose her sister to COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.
"Their loved ones, they're not just a number," Cortez said. "There's a face. There's a name."
She said the book is just a small look at the massive loss of life during the pandemic, but she said the stories are powerful.
"I feel like I know all these people, and so whoever reads this book, they're going to feel the same," she said.
David said he's glad his wife's story will live on in print because it will give people who never met her the chance to know what she was like.
"She was she was a go-getter," he said. "She cared. She didn't sit idle and just let things go by. She lived life to the fullest."
He said he hopes the book will serve as a reminder to everyone about what we lived through over the past two years and who the people were who died from COVID-19.
"The stories need to be told, and hopefully by reading each one of the chapters, you get to know people that we never met but you understand what kind of a legacy they left in their lives," David said.
You can order "Voices-19: Their Legacies Live On" on Amazon or the book's website.