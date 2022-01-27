Q&A: Preparing to file your tax returns

(WKOW) -- Tax season is here, and before you file your 2021 returns, there are some changes you will want to be aware of.
George Smith spoke with Audrey Blanke, director of financial planning for Atlatl Advisers in Madison.
George: What can we expect for the start of the tax season?
Audrey: Yeah, so I think for filing of the 2021 tax returns, you're gonna see a lot of similarities. Compared to last year, cut, some of the provisions that Congress enacted at the start of the pandemic have been extended into 2021, which is really good news for a lot of small businesses and individuals. Now, unfortunately, I think one thing that will be consistent with last year is the extended processing time. So the time from when you actually file your return to when you get a refund is probably going to take a little bit longer than it has in the past.
George: So what are some of the things that make this season unique this year?
Audrey:
Yeah, so what I see the greatest eye or the one item that has the potential to cause the greatest confusion for taxpayers relates to the child tax credit. Now, for those of you at home who have kids, you probably noticed last summer an extra deposit going into your checking or savings account. And that came from the IRS, and it's considered a advanced Child Tax Credit. Now, the good news is because it's a credit, it's not taxable income. However, it's unique in the sense that it was only paid out for half of the year. And so what's happening now is the IRS is issuing a special letter 6419 That will tell taxpayers This is the amount you received. And you need to file with your return in order to receive the full credit for a 12 month period as opposed to just the six months. I'd also add for those people who added a family member and had a baby last year, I would expect for those folks to have a bigger refund than they have in the past because of this expanded Child Tax Credit.
Audrey: Are there any other things different that are worth paying attention to?
George: I'd say for 2021. If you made any charitable gifts, make sure you have those receipts available. Several years ago, our tax code changed where a lot of people started to take the standard deduction, which simply means that they're not keeping track of things like their mortgage interest, property taxes, gifts, because they don't need to report it on their taxes. In 2021, Congress says that we can get a little extra benefit, even if we take the standard deduction, and have the effect of reducing our income of up to $600 for married taxpayers, so hang on to those charitable receipts.