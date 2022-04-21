Digging Deeper: Why the Richland School Board didn't renew beloved teacher's contract

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- The Richland School Board voted 4-3 on March 23 to not renew high school social studies teacher Mark Chambers' contract for next school year. A 27 News open records request returned more than 50 pages of documents that detail the circumstances that lead to the vote.
District Administrator Jarred Burke said he recommended the nonrenewal because of a "lack of integrity, violations of trust and insubordination" on Chambers' part.
The documents detail several incidents, some dating back to 2018.
In October 2018, Chambers used district resources to send a personal note home with students. That led to a written reprimand from Burke.
In January 2019, Chambers was suspended for five days without pay after letting a former employee use his school key three months earlier.
After both those infractions, Burke informed Chambers that "further misconduct may result in additional disciplinary action … up to and including possible dismissal from employment."
In October 2021, Chambers received a "last chance notice" for his employment with the district. In the documents, Burke said it came after Chambers improperly accessed student record information, which was in violation of federal student records laws and district policy.
The documents also include other actions district administration considered violations, including the fact Chambers recorded conversations with the high school principal without the principal's knowledge. That is not illegal because Wisconsin is a one-party consent state, which means only one person who is part of the conversation has to know it is being recorded. However, Burke said it was unethical for Chambers to do so.
When the public learned of the board's vote to not renew Chambers' contract, there was swift and widespread objection, including from Richland Center parent Jessica Huntamer.
She said her support for Chambers hasn't wavered.
"I support Mark Chambers 100%," she said Thursday.
In a document supporting the contract nonrenewal, Burke said Chambers displayed "oppositional, divisive and ... unethical behavior" at work and cited multiple emails where Chambers questioned or pushed back on decisions from the board or district officials.
"If somebody questions things that are brought up, isn't that what we're supposed to do?" Huntamer said. "Don't we want to ask questions and learn from our peers and maybe some other ideas will come up?"
At a special board meeting on March 23, Chambers met with the seven board members to make his case for why they should renew his contract. Documents indicate he said the tension with administration was "a misunderstanding with communication." He also said that not renewing his contract was a "disconnect between the Administration and the stakeholders" of Richland Center.
District Administrator Responds to Strife
27 News spoke with Burke Thursday evening. He said he knows a lot of parents and students were frustrated throughout this process.
"We know that this comes as a surprise to them, and maybe it's hard for them to understand because it's not the part of the job that they see as forward-facing to students," he said. "Not having answers from a private hearing, especially in a case where there's some disconnect for our students and our parents, that's difficult."
However, he said the district wasn't able to release information about why it didn't renew Chambers' contract more quickly because of Chambers' right to due process.
"It is an employment issue, and to be fair to the employee, we owe that to that employee as a part of our community to maintain that privacy and to go through that due process," he said.
Huntamer expressed concern that the district was letting go a good teacher at a time when school districts across the country are facing a teacher shortage. Burke said the concern isn't unfounded.
"She is, I would say, probably 100% correct," he said. "We know that we're [not renewing Chambers' contract] in the face of a teacher shortage, and it might be hard to find a good replacement. But it's also hard to move forward with a member of your team who is not following those laws and policies the way they should be."
Burke said, in the past, the district has involved students in the hiring process for new teachers, and he thinks it would be a good idea for that to happen again as the district looks to replace Chambers.
He also said he's hopeful the small community will be able to move forward from this issue together instead of becoming more divided.
"Hopefully, now that the public has answers and they understand at least in part with what the allegations and charges were, maybe that will help us move forward and heal," he said.