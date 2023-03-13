Driver cited for 'driving too fast' after crash with school bus

KENOSHA COUNTY (WKOW) - A truck collided with a bus carrying students from an elementary school in the Milwaukee area Monday.
The crash happened at 8 AM on Highway 50 and 83 in Paddock Lake. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a Chevy pickup was driving east on state Highway 50 when it ran into a school bus turning left.
4 students were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, but the majority of students did not report any serious injuries.
"We were very relieved when we heard it was minor and from what we understand, the students that have come back to campus seemed fine and we are just waiting to hear back from other families," superintendent Dr. Vicki King told our Milwaukee affiliate.
A second bus came to the scene to take the children to school after the incident. The 60-year-old truck driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.