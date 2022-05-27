Examining Wisconsin's school safety and security requirements

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the past four years, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) has been tasked with making sure schools in the state are focused on keeping kids safe.
The office's executive director, Trish Kilpin, said she's proud of the work schools are doing but said analyzing if school safety is up to par isn't a simple or straightforward process.
"It is never a one and done," she said. "It's not that this school is prepared now or this one isn't. … All schools, in many ways, are vulnerable, and all schools do things that keep themselves safe."
OSS's approach to school safety is four-pronged. It includes threat reporting, critical incident response, threat assessment consultation and general school safety guidance.
In an effort to centralize school safety resources, DOJ established the Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center. It allows people to anonymously report a tip about a threat online, by downloading the Speak Up, Speak Out app or calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1.
Safety Requirements
The same state law that created OSS, 2017 Wisconsin Act 143, also requires schools to submit certain documentation to OSS and complete certain activities annually.
Schools have to submit maps of every school building and update those maps if there are structural changes. Every three years, schools have to submit a school safety plan and have a local law enforcement agency conduct an on-site school safety assessment. Schools are required to hold school violence drills each year. They must also report their most recent staff safety training session.
Kilpin said requiring schools to submit this information regularly is a key factor in keeping safety plans current and relevant.
"Your school safety planning can't just sit on a shelf somewhere," she said. "It's got to be something that's regularly evaluated and assessed to make sure that it's going to be authentically appropriate for if a situation occurs."
Safety Recommendations
In addition to the requirements schools have to meet, OSS also has best practices it encourages schools to follow, including keeping all exterior doors locked during the school day.
"We want to have control over who is in our buildings," Kilpin said. "It's really a model practice to keep doors shut and locked."
Even though schools aren't legally required to lock their doors, OSS incentivized the action to encourage more districts to follow suit.
When the office was created, Act 143 set aside $100 million for school safety grants. In order to be eligible for that money, schools had to attest all building entrances are locked during the school day and a staff member is present during times exterior doors are unlocked, like when students are arriving in the morning and leaving at the end of the day.
Now, many schools follow the recommendation and keep exterior doors locked. 27 News reached out to a handful of school districts in the area, and, of the eight that responded, all reported they keep every exterior door locked while kids are in class.
Room for Improvement
Though Wisconsin schools are doing a lot right when it comes to safety and security, leaders in the field said there is still room for improvement.
"For the most part, our schools and school districts in Wisconsin have done a pretty good job, but I think a lot of it depends on where those schools are located and the availability of resources," Tom Wohlleber, the executive director of the Wisconsin School Safety Coordinators Association, said.
Wohlleber said one of his concerns is that most school districts don't have someone whose primary job is overseeing school safety and security. He said, in many districts, superintendents, principals, business managers and directors of student services take on the responsibility of managing safety, too.
"They're wearing not only one or two but many other hats in some of the positions," he said.
He said even though Wisconsin schools have safety plans in place, constant vigilance is key.
"All it takes is one situation where we miss something and something happens," Wohlleber said. "I do think parents should feel good about what their school districts or schools do have in place, but we can't afford to let our guard down."
He said he's hopeful the attention school safety and security is receiving in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting persists and doesn't diminish as time passes.
"Let's take this unfortunate incident and tragic loss of lives and really do something that we can make an impact to ensure safety for the youngest of our students here in our schools," he said.