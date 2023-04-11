'In a situation of terror, minutes matter': Republicans propose bill that would allow school staff to carry guns

MADISON (WKOW) – In response to devastating school shootings nationwide, Republicans in Wisconsin have proposed new legislation that would allow staff to carry guns in schools.
Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha), a co-sponsor of the bill, shared how the legislation came to be and what he hopes it would accomplish.
“Every time there is a shooting of any kind, we are alarmed as people naturally. And when it happens at a school, it really hurts,” Allen said. “This came to us because the Germantown School Board contacted, I think many legislators, and said: ‘You know, we'd like to have this option.’”
The bill would give school districts the choice to allow staff who hold concealed carry licenses to carry on school property. It would also waive concealed carry license fees for teachers.
“In a situation of terror, minutes matter.” Allen said. “I would want somebody who cares about my kid to be able, and available, and appropriately armed to neutralize that threat.”
Allen acknowledged the bill may not be a ‘one size fits all’ solution for all school districts but believes they should have the option to decide.
“We wouldn't want to change state law–requiring this or mandating this. Rather, we wanted to open it up and allow individual school districts to make that determination for themselves,” Allen said.
Governor Tony Evers has already denounced the bill.
“I think it's a mistake,” Evers said. “We need to keep guns out of schools, not encourage it.”
Evers vowed to veto it if it makes it to his desk.
“This shouldn't be a surprise to anybody,” Evers said.
Evers’ has been a strong proponent for more gun control. 27 News asked Allen if he would consider more gun control as another solution to eliminating school shootings. Allen said the governor "fails to realize" there are more guns in the U.S. than people and that it's "naïve to think" a gun control law will be a "panacea for the situation"
“So, I don't know how effectively you eliminate guns from the equation," Allen said. "I'd want to see his proposal that would make a dent of a difference. You know, as long as guns are accessible, you know, that's the reality of the world that we live in."
State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly also weighed in on the bill, telling 27 News the proposal is "asinine."
“We should not arm teachers," Underly shared in a statement. "I can’t believe this asinine idea is still offered as a solution because it is not a practical or sensible solution to the actual root cause of the problem. School shootings happen because people have rampant access to military grade weapons in our country. The solution to school shootings is not – and never will be – more access to guns."
Underly said the solution is "sensible law reform that prevents more access to guns," especially those designed to be military-grade.
"We protect children by enacting sensible gun law reform," she said.
Still, Allen is hopeful the bill will pass.
“I know that there are many people who will react adversely to it. They think the idea of having guns in school is, you know, maybe bothersome to them. And I understand that concern. The biggest concern that I have is the guns in the hands of somebody intent on doing evil. And when any weapon is in the hands of somebody who was intent on doing evil, our best course of action is to neutralize that threat as quickly as possible."