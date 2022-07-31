'It's also about making an impact': Local realtors donate school supplies

VERONA (WKOW) -- A Dane county real estate company is giving back to families in need. Hansen Home Team and The Road House are collecting backpacks and school supplies to ensure a good start to the year.
They set up a dunk tank, free ice-cream and had Verona Fire Department bring a truck for tours to Verona's Veteran's Park. Brothers Eric and Brett Hansen say their trust in the Road Home is what sparked the partnership.
"The road home is a great organization, they really get school supplies and backpacks to kids in the area that really need them," Eric said.
For the Hansens, running a business isn't about gaining wealth, it's sharing it.
"You know business isn't all all about like making money, it's also about making an impact and making a difference in the community," Eric said.
"It's nice to see people like the Hansen Home Team and people in other areas in Dane County doing what they can to help people in need right now, through some really difficult times," Marshall Public Schools Principal, Rich Peters said.
Marshall Public School Principal, Rich Peters, says he's seen the need for supplies in the halls of his own school and any time he can help families in his community, it feels great.
"You don't think about it too much like, 'Oh, a backpack, no big deal,'" Tasha Heindl said. "But they add up, everything definitely adds up."
Tasha Heindl brought three backpacks to the drive, for an elementary, middle and high school student.
"A lot of kids are going to have a good start to a school year, just from this small pile over here," Heindl said.
The Hansens say if those who weren't able to donate to their drive are inspired to support their community in their own way, then that's all they could ask for.
They have been putting on this event for at least five years, and there are already talks about making next year's school supply drive bigger and better.