'It's certainly having an impact on MMSD': Teacher shortage concerns in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's back-to-school season and while many are excited for the fresh start of a new year, others are worried about how many teachers Madison's school district will have.
The staffing shortage has hurt every industry and some Madison teachers are concerned for this fall.
"It's certainly having an impact on MMSD," Tim LeMonds with the Madison Metropolitan School District said.
He says although there are more teacher vacancies this year, the recruiting process is going well. More than 400 new teachers have accepted positions in the district with another 50 offers sent out.
"If those 50 come back, we would be at 480. That would be more than the total amount of teachers that we hired last year," LeMonds said.
Michael Jones with Madison Teachers Inc, the teacher's union, says that unless there are changes in pay, more control over individual classrooms and a priority placed on student's well-being rather than test scores, the union will be worried for this school year.
"When you look at how many teachers and total we have, and how many, the rate of our hires, were going to be okay," LeMonds said.
Union representatives say they're still worried about the number of vacancies and they hope district leadership approaches all staff with understanding.
Jones says in order to live up to this expectation of getting things back to normal, teachers need to be "well trained, well rested and well compensated to do the work."