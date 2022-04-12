Janesville picks new school superintendent

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville School District has a new leader.
The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a contract for Mark Holzman.
He's currently the Superintendent of Manitowoc Public Schools.
“I am really excited for the opportunity to serve as the next Superintendent for the School District of Janesville,” Holzman said in a news release.
"I am looking forward to engaging with the students, staff, and families. There is good work being done in the Janesville schools, and together we can build upon that work and ensure students are well prepared for career, college, and community.”
Holzman started his career as a social studies teacher.
"Mr. Holzman will be a strong educational and community leader, and we are excited for this next chapter for Janesville's students and families," said Board President Cathy Myers.
Holzman will begin in Janesville on July 1.