Madison schools partner with local NBA star to get students active

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison schools have partnered with an NBA star to launch a new program to help Madison students be more active.
Play Every Day will support the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) by helping teachers replace outdated and worn out equipment, creating new offerings and helping students cover participation fees.
Wesley Matthews, an NBA star and a multi-sport athlete from Memorial High School, donated $50,000 to this program to get it started. He'll also match up to $50,000 worth of community donations.
“It’s our responsibility to be the pillars of hope, stability and safety to our youth,” said Matthews, who understands the impact physical activity can have on a student’s mental health, well-being, social interactions and grades. “My hope is that you all can the see the power our youth holds and help us positively impact kids’ lives.”
The CDC says physical activity -- whether it's catch, tag, basketball or even just walking -- is proven to improve grades and test scores, help with memory and even create better relationships.
The Madison Public Schools Foundation (MPSF) also wants to raise at least $250,000 to give physical education teachers the ability to offer a range of sports and games beyond what they currently can provide. They also want to help cover fees and eliminate other barriers that may keep students from getting involved.
“We all understand the power of play, and its vital role in a student’s development,” said Melinda Heinritz, president of Madison Public Schools Foundation. “Our schools have so many great ideas and programs in place, but we need to give them additional support so they don’t have to worry about the lack of new equipment or other limitations that could keep students from getting active during the school day. Wesley’s support is allowing us to make that a reality.”
MMSD also hopes to expand its offerings and engage students' existing interests, such as by having yoga and skateboarding programs.
“As we continue to add more lifetime activities to our curriculum, it’s critical we have the necessary equipment to make that a reality, whether it’s during physical education class or recess,” said Ashley Riley, MMSD’s health and wellness coordinator. “Having the support of the Play Every Day initiative will allow us to unlock so many more opportunities for our students.”
You can learn more about the Play Every Day initiative or make a donation online.