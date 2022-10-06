Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District hosts ribbon-cutting event for new school

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District hosted a ribbon-cutting event for its newly completed high school Thursday.
Officially called the "MCPASD High School Campus", the new building will bring Middleton High School and Clarke Street Community School together under one building.
Students from both schools say they are excited about what this new chapter has to offer.
"As someone who's seen the school in almost every single stage now, I'm confident to say this is the best one," a student from Middleton High School said.
The new building has a variety of new amenities, including a blackbox theatre and a wing for subjects like engineering, culinary, and the arts. New classrooms and labs in the building will also feature industry standard tools and equipment.