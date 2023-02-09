Milwaukee children getting tested for lead at school

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The push to protect kids from lead poisoning makes its way into schools and daycares.
Wisconsin has had a problem with lead poisoning in children for years, but a Milwaukee program is now letting them get tested while they're at school. Tests are done by the biotechnology company Novir.
Novir vice president Peter Klug told our Milwaukee affiliate they want to make sure kids feel safe at school.
"We really view the school as a safe point of care," Klug said. "A place where kids have comfort, families aren't, don't have to take off work, don't have to leave their daily routine, and they can get health care access right here in the school they go to."
The Milwaukee health department says in order to get the lead crisis under control, the city needs to replace windows in older housing units, remove lead paint dust, and replace lead lateral pipes - all of which won't be cheap. However, health officials say Novir's program is a big first step towards stopping the crisis.