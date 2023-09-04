MMSD monitoring high temperatures at start of school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is monitoring the unseasonably warm temperatures as classes get underway.
The district is consulting with local experts to determine how to accommodate teaching and learning amid the anticipated hot temperatures.
Some of these measures include rotating students through cooler areas of the school, having water available for students and limiting time outside.
Schools will stay open as normal during a heat advisory, but they will close if an excessive heat warning is issued.
As of Monday afternoon, all MMSD schools will open as planned on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Any changes will be communicated via email, text and phone call.