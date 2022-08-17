MMSD welcomes more than 400 new educators to help fill teacher shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many school districts across the state are struggling with teacher shortages. Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) welcomed more than 400 teachers and staff to its new educator orientation for their "first day of school."
"Our number one message was very clear: we want them to come here, not to teach content, teach children," said Dr. Carlton Jenkins, MMSD Superintendent.
Hiring more than 400 teachers for the 2023 school year was no easy task for the district.
"We knew that this year, we had one of the highest vacancies since 2017, 571, and we're pushing just trying to recruit," Dr. Jenkins said.
"I am originally from Chicago, Illinois," said Danielle Johnson, MMSD's Social Emotional Learning Welcoming Schools Teacher Leader.
Johnson hopes her life experience will help her connect with MMSD students facing life challenges.
"I've come from those environments and so having been there and done that the reliability factor. I'm looking forward to being able to use my experience," Johnson said.
Teachers here know they'll face challenges like COVID and low pay, but say they're determined.
"Morale seems kind of at an all-time low, but I'm still excited to be here and support students and you know, provide them with a good educational experience," said Julia Bosco, a 3rd-grade teacher.
Ari David says he's excited to teach all kids and hopes to influence Black boys who've been especially troubled.
"I didn't have very many male influences, especially African American male influences, here in the city, and I wanted to be a part of the change," said Ari David, a K-5 physical education teacher.
Even with the hundreds of teachers, Dr. Jenkins says more staff is needed.
"Right at about 140 some teachers," Dr. Jenkins said.
With a huge teacher gap filled, the district is ready to move forward.
"We're excited about the momentum that we feel to be getting right now in MMSD," Jenkins said.
MMSD is still down more than 140 teachers and staff. Months ago, the district was short just over 570.
The district's next virtual job fair is this Monday, and the next in-person job fair is Thursday, August 25.