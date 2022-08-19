Moms on a Mission prepares for new school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a tense second semester last school year, East High School is just a few weeks away from opening its doors and a group of moms is planning to return with the students.
"We're really hoping to start off strong the school year and show the kids that we're back. We're here for you. We're not going anywhere and you're safe," Kaziah Anderson, one of the founding members of volunteer group Moms on a Mission (MOMs), said.
MOMs was formed the day after a fight at East lead to some students being pepper sprayed.
Much to their surprise, their emergency plan became a permanent part of the school's daily routine.
"We were just putting out a fire," Anderson said. "We saw a need and we were there. And we were ready to address it."
Though they are welcomed by students now, the intensity of the fight last November left students uneasy.
"The first couple of weeks were a little dicey. There was a lot of tension, the kids, it felt like they were heightened, you know, awareness, they were kind of looking around, just kind of waiting for the next fight to happen."
But, as students saw that the volunteer moms were there to stay, they were welcomed with open arms.
"Students were kind of getting rowdy and one kid came and stood by me and he said, 'Oh, come see you over here by the moms. We're safe over here.'"
Not only do the Moms on a Mission serve as lunch monitors keeping kids safe during their lunch break, they also help to keep the students' stomachs full.
Anderson says the most important goal for Moms on a Mission this school year is getting enough donations for snacks. She says sometimes the first thing kids eat in a day are the snacks moms hand out.
"I hear a lot of, 'Thank you for bringing snacks. I didn't have a lunch,' or 'This is the only thing I've eaten today,'" Anderson said.
"Also, we've been advocating for staggering the lunches so that all 1,700 students don't go to lunch at the same time. For very many reasons."
Anderson said there is some concern headed into the new year as a new class enters the school that aren't used to having MOMs around.
"We've got a new ninth grade class coming in that isn't used to us being there, but we will show them that we're there for them as well."
Members of MOMs say without the support of their fellow community members their efforts couldn't have lasted this long.
"[David Hart] has been our biggest supporter," Anderson says of the special assistant to the MMSD superintendent.
"Without his support. This would not have continued."
For the first time, MOMs has created a GoFundMe so it can afford snacks for every student who wants one for the whole school year. All are welcome to volunteer.