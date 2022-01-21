'Nothing's been harder than this': School district cancels class to give staff a mental break

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Across the country, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on schools, and many teachers are having to give up their planning time to fill-in for coworkers who are out sick.
Sonja Hungness, a math teacher at Kromrey Middle School and a 34-year teaching veteran, said it's wearing on their mental health.
"Nothing I've ever gone through compares to this," she said. "This is just unprecedented. Nothing's been harder than this."
Hungness said in addition to the normal lesson planning, teaching, grading and communicating with families, there's a lot of other responsibilities on teachers' plates this school year.
"The students also have a lot of anxiety still around what's happening with COVID, so [we're] trying to take care of them as well," she said. "We're giving so much that it's been pretty emotionally exhausting."
Now, as the omicron variant spreads and already short-staffed schools see even more staff absences, Hungness said many of her colleagues are reaching their breaking points.
"I don't think that the general public really understands the breadth of the issues that we're having with staffing shortages," she said. "We are in crisis."
District giving staff a break
In response to what Hungness and other teachers of the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District are feeling, superintendent Dana Monogue decided to cancel classes on Feb. 14 and 15. The two days off will be followed by a professional development day on Feb. 16.
"This has been the one thing that they were desperately wanting, just more time off to rest and relax and reset," district spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said.
Since the break follows a weekend, the district will have five straight days with no classes.
"I almost was in tears over it," Hungness said. "I am so excited for that small break. [It] just gives us a breather to kind of just refresh and take care of ourselves mentally, to kind of fill up the cup again."
In a video message, Monogue said that staff members stepping up to fill in for sick coworkers was one of the ways the district has been able to keep its doors open despite the record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases.
"I need to do everything I can to keep these talented people here this year and make sure they want to come back next year," she said. "I feel compelled to honor and acknowledge the efforts of our staff and prioritize their mental health and wellbeing as this pandemic continues."
Hungness said she and her coworkers are thankful the district's administrators are taking this step.
"It shows from the top to the bottom that we're valued as educators and staff," she said. "Every single staff that I've spoken to at my school, we're so very grateful."
Valladolid said the district made the announcement nearly a month in advance to give families time to plan and find child care for the days students won't have class.
This break is in addition to the district's spring break, which is scheduled for late March.