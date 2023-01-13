Office of Children's Mental Health gives update on Wisconsin children

(WKOW) - The Office of Children's Mental Health talked to state legislators and the public about children's mental health Friday.
One of their most noteworthy findings was that students feel less connected to their schools than they did five years ago. They also found that children are struggling more in their classes, with a notable decline in test scores over the past few years.
According to their report, one-third of high school students say they feel depressed -- and half of LGBTQ youth in Wisconsin have considered suicide.
"The concerns of the trends are being exacerbated by the pandemic, and disconnection that youth have experienced," Democratic Representative Jill Billings said. "The good news is that because of the pandemic, more people are willing to talk about mental health and recognize we need to take action to improve children's well-being."
According to our Green Bay affiliate, legislators and health leaders say they will use this new data to find solutions to help curb the rise in mental health issues among teens and children.