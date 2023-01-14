One City Schools clarifies funding it will receive after decision to close 9th and 10th grades

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials with One City Schools say the charter school will not receive any more state funding for 9th and 10th grade students this school year after making the decision to close the high school program starting January 20.
In a memo Saturday, Gail Wiseman, the VP of external relations for the school, said state per-pupil funding is distributed to schools four times throughout the year based on enrollment on a "count day" in September and a "count day" in January.
Wiseman said the January "count day" was Friday. She said One City Schools told the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction it would have zero 9th and 10th grade students because school leaders had already made the decision to close the grades for the rest of the school year.
She said that means One City Schools will not receive any additional state funding for 9th and 10th grade students this school year.
"While we wish the outcome had been different, we will work closely with local schools to ensure our families and students have a smooth transition to their new schools," Wiseman wrote.
She said school leaders are working with school districts in the Madison area to find placements for the affected students for the rest of this school year.