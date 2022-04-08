One City Schools unveils student-run bank to help students get an 'A' in financial literacy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Summit Credit Union is partnering with One City Schools and taking finance into the classroom by opening a student-run bank branch.
"All of our kids are going to graduate high school understanding finance. They'll have a savings account, a checking account, a stock account. They're going to know more about finance than I do," said Gail Wiseman, One Schools' VP of External Relations.
"It's a lot easier to learn fundamentals and to avoid financial problems than it is to fix them later. And so the earlier we can do that within the schools, the better," said Kim Sponem, president and CEO of Summit Credit Union.
School officials say they want to teach their kids more than just their ABC's.
They want them to learn about money, especially because many families are still suffering through economic hardship.
"We don't know what's coming down the road, and just having our scholars understand how economics works and how their personal finances work," said Devon Davis, Head of Schools for One City Schools.
Before kids head out into the world, officials say schools often fail at teaching them real-life math.
"All of a sudden you need to figure out how to fill out your housing applications, and you need to be able to do your taxes," said Davis.
This student-run branch hopes to instill generational money lessons in kids, like how a few coins can add up to big bucks.
"We can teach time value of money and compounding interest," said Sponem.
"I think there are a lot of adults that don't know what compound interest is our kids are going to know all of that. We're hoping all of our staff and families will bank here and our students, our scholars, will get a good experience," said Wiseman.
One City School is a free public school and this student-run branch will open in January of 2023.