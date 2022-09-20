River Arts Center celebrates groundbreaking of new hall

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) - The River Arts Center celebrated the groundbreaking of its new addition - Leola Hall.
Once finished, the hall will serve as a space for visual and performing arts. Performers will be able to rehearse in the area, use it as a meeting space or put on small shows.
The hall is named in honor of Leola Culver, whose donation helped make the addition a reality.
"I've always been a supporter of the arts in many ways." Lea Culver said. "I just really think that visual and performing arts are so important not only in the lives of children, but adults as well."
Lea is the wife of Craig Culver, founder of the restaurant chain Culver's. She hopes Leola Hall will help community members of all ages enjoy the performing arts.
"Why just stop when they're kids?" Lea said. "It brings joy to all of us when we see that from our little children. Why not extend that through grade school, middle school, high school and into the community - because we all need that joy."
The River Arts Center held a short program and offered refreshments for the groundbreaking ceremony. The center is supported by a partnership between Sauk Prairie School District, River Arts Inc., and the Sauk Prairie community.