Some Waunakee residents opposed to massive $175 million school referendum

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) Residents in Waunakee will vote on two questions: one a $10 million operational school referendum. The second is a $175 million school construction referendum.
If passed, it would be the third largest in state history.
Opponents say this is a massive referendum for a school district with about 4,300 students.
The district would phase in the $10 million referendum over three years. School officials said the majority of it, roughly $4 million, would help attract and retain quality staff.
"We have labor shortages. We are really in a competition to recruit teachers and also to maintain them once we have them here. So, I think it's a way to make sure that we stay competitive within that market," said Randy Guttenberg, Superintendent of the Waunakee Community School District.
Greg Gentz has two kids enrolled in Waunakee schools and is opposed to this referendum. He said the district already has the funds to improve teacher salaries, so the operational referendum is unnecessary.
"The school is promoting that they've kept a current mill rate, and that actually has resulted in a surplus of money coming in from property owners and over the last three years, that surplus has been $9 million," said Gentz.
"I would disagree that we have the budget, just without the referendum dollars, to be able to address that. I mean, our hourly employees are about 12% below the average line for our comparable districts," said Guttenberg.
Guttenberg said the district manages taxpayer money responsibly and this $10 million referendum would additionally fund student programs and services and help maintain school facilities, but Gentz said the funds for these expenses already exist in the school budget.
"If we redirect some money from that surplus that we've been getting over the four-year period, which totals $15.9 million, if we redirect that money to those things that are being said that we need in the upcoming operational referendum for $10 million over three years," said Gentz.
Gentz is also opposed to the district's $175 million referendum, which would mainly fund two new schools [new Heritage Elementary and a new 7th and 8th-grade school], and various district remodeling projects. With rising inflation, Gentz wants the district to explore other options.
"We're allowing the schools to just be able to borrow more and spend more and in good times, that might be a good strategy," said Gentz.
The $175 million price tag is also concerning to parent John Soaper. He has two kids in the district as well.
"That scale of a difference is an incredible cost upon the community at a rough time," said Soaper.
"This referendum was initially slated for the fall of 2020. Our school board put that on hold because of the pandemic," said Guttenberg.
Another point of contention, does the Waunakee School District need two schools?
Superintendent Guttenberg said 'yes' because classrooms are bursting at the seams.
"Our current middle school has, has two portable trailers behind it. So we're already over capacity at our middle school," said Guttenberg.
Opponents said the district just built a new intermediate school at a fraction of this referendum's price tag.
"It is almost quadruple what we paid for a brand new school plus a few remodels only eight years ago," said Soaper.
Back in 2014, the district passed a $24 million referendum to build a new intermediate school and remodel two other elementary schools. But Guttenberg said the district's classrooms are still playing catch-up with growth.
"Our projections state that by 2035, we'll have over 200 more students at the middle school and over 1300 students district-wide," said Guttenberg.
But Gentz said those numbers are inflated and the district could accommodate those students by focusing on what's necessary.
"Which is the middle school, which we have. We're just slightly over capacity. Vote "no" on the $175 million referendum and focus on what our absolute needs right is right now," said Gentz.