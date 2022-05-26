Stoughton high school students hold 'Policy Over Prayers' walkout

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The tragedy in Texas moved some Stoughton High students to hold a walkout to talk about how this most recent school shooting has affected them and the changes they'd like to see.
"We came back from this one, just utterly shocked and just feeling like we needed to do something," said Clare Borchardt, an organizer of the walkout.
Students said they held a silent march to make their voices heard after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"To see their dead peers in the hallway has to be absolutely traumatizing. School should be a safe place, and to feel like you may not return home is really, really scary," said Connor, an 11th grader at Stoughton High.
Tired of hearing condolences after a school shooting organized this walkout called "Policy over Prayers."
"Prayers can help a little maybe, but policy is the thing that's going to change lives. Prayers aren't going to do anything anymore, so we're just trying to make the point that policy needs to be prioritized over prayers because it's what's going to get things done," said Borchard.
"It felt right to have an organized walkout and have people talk about what they're feeling," said Brooke Thrall, a walkout organizer.
Many students say learning is not on their minds when they head to class; it's fear.
"People who have these guns and have parents who have guns are so easily able to just conceal them and bring them to school," said Eris, a 9th grader at Stoughton High.
"We haven't been feeling quite as safe at school as we would hope," said Borchardt.
There have been 27 school shootings in America so far this year, according to Education Week.
"I would like to see more background checks and policies and I think that will really help prevent people who don't deserve getting guns," said Mary, a 9th grader at Stoughton High.
"People do need more access to mental health care, and it's a good thing to provide that. But also, they need less access to guns," said Ella, a 10th grader at Stoughton High School.
The Stoughton School District provided the following response to the students' walkout:
"Today, some of our students participated in a peaceful protest to share their views on gun violence and school safety. This event is not sponsored or endorsed by SASD. Our main priority continues to be the safety of our school community, and we respect our students for sharing their voices and advocating in a peaceful way." - Molly Shea, Community Information and Resource Coordinator