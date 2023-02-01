Study shows some U.S. students lost half a year of math because of the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) — We now have a better picture of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on learning, thanks to results from a global study— and the United States isn't the only country that struggled.
"It wasn't the best experience," said Felicia Butler, parent of an 8th grader.
Many parents like Butler share the same sentiment about their student's learning during the pandemic. According to a study in the journal of Nature Human Behavior, across 15 countries, including the U.S., global education losses were equivalent to about 35% of a school year.
"The vast majority of students have lost a grade level or more in skill sets," said Kris King, former Executive Director of Pandemic Learning, a tutoring service.
The countries included in this study are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Columbia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.
Sweden, which had few school closures, had very little learning loss.
"Over the course of the pandemic, we've seen sort of entire classes suffer at the hands of educational loss," King said.
"The hybrid model definitely was difficult," Butler said.
Butler said she enrolled her 14-year-old son in a private school because his learning dropped during the pandemic.
"In the third grade, he was reading at a fifth-grade level. That kind of set him back to where now he's reading at an average level due to the pandemic," Butler said.
The study also showed the average U.S. public elementary or middle school student lost half a year of math because of the pandemic. Researchers said subjects like math need more formal instruction.
"If you don't have hours upon hours upon hours to dedicate to helping your child walk through basic math, right, that child is going to fall behind," King said.
"He actually was moved from the regular math class into an advanced math class now," Butler said.
Now that schools are in person, Butler's son isn't struggling as much and her 8th grader is receiving the individual attention he needs.
"Right now he's actually reading at almost a 10th-grade level," Butler said.