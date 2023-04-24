Sun Prairie parents, students speak to school board about girls' locker room incident

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The crowd in the room where Sun Prairie's school board meets swelled to more than 70 people Monday evening during the first school board meeting since it became widely reported a transgender student exposed their genitalia to other students in a locker room.
The incident happened in the girls' locker room at Sun Prairie East High School earlier this year.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), a conservative law firm, said four freshman girls went into the locker room to shower and change after a P.E. class. The girls said another student, who is transgender, was in the locker room, too, and exposed their genitalia while showering.
More than 20 people sent written comments to the district's school board ahead of its meeting Monday night, and several more shared their thoughts in person.
Some parents said they're concerned by what happened and think the district should create other locker room facilities for transgender students to use.
"I don't know where they're supposed to change, but changing in front of 14-year-old girls, 15-year-old girls is not the place that they should be doing it," parent Eric Barke said. "They should probably have their own bathrooms, their own place to go."
Other speakers expressed frustration with how the district has communicated with parents about what happened.
"Be honest with us about your intention and communicate with us," Jean Sink said. "When you are evasive, you lose more of our trust."
However, other speakers at Monday's meeting said they believe the negative reaction is being overblown and could be harmful to the transgender community.
"Many more are coming to the board to call for the systematic targeted exclusion and ostracization of trans kids," said Sun Prairie East student Eli Gillitzer, who is a non-voting student representative on the board. "What is the actual problem in this situation other than a trans student existing? That a student of the school undressed in a public locker room?"
Another man said he's hopeful everyone will remember the involved students are people. He said he doesn't want the frustrations or concerns some people have to make life harder for a transgender teenager.
"Do you think they wanted to be a national news story?" Brent Eisberner said. "I don't know who that individual is. Most of the public doesn't know who that individual is. But their peer group does. How long do you think that student is going to feel welcome in Sun Prairie schools?"
He told the board he thinks the district failed all the students who are involved.
There was nothing on the board's agenda for Monday's meeting that was related to what happened in the locker room. That meant board members did not answer any questions or speak about the incident. They just listened to what community members shared.
This incident gained wide awareness when WILL sent a letter to the Sun Prairie Area School District accusing administrators of violating Title IX protocols. The district pushed back over the weekend, releasing a statement saying staff talked with the involved students and their families and have taken steps to make sure something similar doesn't happen again.
27 News reached out to the district asking about what its policies and practices are regarding locker room use, but the district has not responded.