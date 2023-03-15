"These are really good jobs": High school students get tour of trucking facility

MADISON (WKOW) - Local high school students got the chance to learn about a potential future in the automotive industry Wednesday.
The Noon Kriete Truck Center hosted 30 students from Memorial high school for a tour of their facility. Madison schools have invested money into a new automotive program and building. The center says that could lead to a partnership with Kriete to provide tours, job shadows, and even scholarships to students in Madison.
"I want them to understand that these are really good jobs, that the jobs in the trades are really good jobs for them to have," Madison Kriete Truck Center general manager Adam Gaines said. "Most of these kids are juniors at Memorial, and we want them to see that what it really is to be in a truck dealer and to work in a truck dealer."
Gaines says there's plenty of opportunities available for students who may want to join the dealership in the future.
"We have all positions," Gaines said "We have heavy duty service, light duty service, medium duty service. And that was that's all aspects, whether it's actually doing an oil change on a truck rotating tire, all the way up to engine rebuilds, or major repairs."