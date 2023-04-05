Time capsule from 1971 opened at City of Sun Prairie Museum

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - After more than 50 years - the Sun Prairie community got a chance to see inside a time capsule Wednesday.
While crews were doing demolition work for an expansion at Sun Prairie Junior High School, they discovered a time capsule hidden in the walls. Officials say the time capsule was buried back in 1971.
The capsule was presented to the public during a public opening event at the City of Sun Prairie Museum. It was filled with school manuals, documents, and newspapers from the time.
Carol Esser - a former teacher at the high school - said the capsule brought back a lot of memories.
"In 1970, I had wonderful students at all levels," Esser said. "And when I left in 2010, I had a lot of special needs kids and special education kids. And it was very different.
The capsule was buried by members of the Sun Prairie High School classes of 1975 and 1976. Some of them were at Wednesday's event.