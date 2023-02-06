USDA seeks to curb childhood obesity by making school meal healthier, wants public's input

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) is proposing a way to make school breakfasts and lunches healthier because over 22% of kids 2 to 19 are obese. With the arrival of this proposal, the USDA wants your input on their proposed regulations.
Two regulations suggested by the USDA are lessening sugar and sodium in school meals.
The USDA's new proposed requirements would roll out over several years starting in 2025 and by fall 2027 overall weekly sugar content would be restricted to less than 10 percent for school breakfasts and lunches.
This means sugary grain foods like muffins or donuts could only be served twice a week at breakfast and sodium levels would be reduced in school meals by 30% by fall of 2029.
Dr. Sonal Chandratre a pediatric endocrinologist with Aspirus, said she's thrilled about this suggestion, saying elevated levels of both sugar and sodium predispose children to obesity and in Wisconsin the rate is significant.
Dr. Chandratre said it's critical to tame the tandem of sugar and sodium otherwise kids run the risk of negative health outcomes.
"Early heart disease, increase in lipid profile increase in the risk of hypertension, and the worst outcome is possible early death," said Dr. Chandratre.
With how many kids eat school meals, the USDA's changes would add up quickly. The USDA reports more than 15 million kids get breakfast from school and nearly 30 million get a school lunch each day.
Starting Tuesday, February 7th, the USDA wants your input on its proposed new rules. You can give your feedback on the rules online.