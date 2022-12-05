UW-Platteville, Madison College sign new engineering partnership

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) - An agreement signed between Madison College and UW-Platteville Monday will offer new options for students interested in engineering.
The agreement between the schools adds Platteville's Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering to the programs offered at Madison College.
"These pathways help reduce barriers, reduce costs, and improve the experience for all of our lifelong learners throughout their educational pathway time." UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said.
The agreement will let students who can't move to Platteville finish an engineering degree from a distance. Officials also say agreements like this would open up new opportunities for students.
"These agreements as a whole are part of a larger vision," UW Platteville Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor Dr. Wayne Weber said. "That includes what I like to think about as pathways and doors. And what we're signing here today, provides students from different access points, clear pathways to doors of opportunity."