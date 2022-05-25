'We never needed to go through this': Families remember children killed in school shooting

UVALDE, TX (WKOW) -- Tuesday morning, Felix and Kimberly Rubio celebrated as their 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, made the "All-A" honor roll and received a good citizen award at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, TX. Tuesday night, Lexi was dead.
She is one of the 21 people -- 19 children and two teachers -- who died in the school shooting at Robb Elementary.
"All we can hope is that she's just not a number," Felix Rubio said. "Hopefully something gets resolved. That's all we ask. Hopefully something get's resolved."
Felix is a deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office. He told CNN he wants to see change when it comes to violence and guns.
"This is enough," he said. "This is enough. No one else needs to go through this. We never needed to go through this, but here we are."
As of Wednesday night, we know the identities of 15 of the victims, including 10-year-old Alithia Ramirez.
"She was a very talented little girl," her grandmother, Rosa Marie Ramirez, told ABC News Wednesday. "She loved to draw. She was real sweet, never getting into trouble."
Ramirez said, when she first learned about the shooting, she thought her granddaughter was okay. But Alithia wasn't at the civic center with most of the other children, and as Ramirez called hospitals, no one would tell her where her granddaughter was.
"All this time, they had her little body right there, in there," she said. "All those little kids in there. They didn't let us know until midnight that she was there, that she was one of the victims."
Ramirez said, right now, thinking of her other grandchildren and Alithia's parents is what keeps her going.
"I'm being strong for them," she said. "Right now, I'm their voice because they're not able to talk right now. I'm also here for Alithia. She needs to be heard."