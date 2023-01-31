'We're on our way': MMSD Superintendent Focuses on Future in State of the District Address

MADISON (WKOW) -- A State of the District address is a chance for a superintendent to celebrate the things their schools are doing well, and Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins did that Tuesday night. He also emphasized the work that's left to be done when it comes to providing a quality education for all students.
Tuesday night, Jenkins gave his first State of the District speech since joining MMSD in August 2020.
Early in the speech, he made a proclamation that Madison schools have great potential to be a model for public education.
"Madison Metropolitan School District is healthy, it's strong, and it's forward thinking," he said. "We're on our way. We're moving in Madison."
Jenkins said he believes the challenges the district faced during the COVID-19 pandemic ended up making Madison public schools better.
Now, he's focused on moving forward and addressing the gaps that persist in the education some students receive.
Jenkins said, starting with the Class of 2027, all students will be required to take at least one AP class, one dual-enrollment class, one skilled trades class, one entrepreneurship or finance class, or one art class before they graduate.
"This is a reculturing," he said. "It's going to take resources. It's going to take time commitment. It's going to take family conversations. It's going to take professional development. It's going to take Madison living up to being Madison."
Jenkins said one of his main priorities going forward is to ensure every student in MMSD learns how to read.
"Reading is fundamental to us protecting our democracy," he said. "Reading is our key strategy for our national defense. So, I will keep talking about reading. … I want every kid in our city, in our state to be able to read."
The superintendent said he also wants to focus on retaining the people who currently work at MMSD and recruiting additional qualified and diverse teachers and staff members.
"I want us to invest in our staff, all of our staff, but we want to talk about some outcomes too," Jenkins said. "Our children deserve that, as well."
However, he said bettering Madison schools and supporting staff will take money. So, he's asking state leaders for more funding for public education.
"How can we make a choice of which child we're going to choose to educate?" he said. "We can't do that. So, I'm asking you to jump in."
You can watch the full State of the District address here.