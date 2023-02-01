Wauwatosa man creates Abraham Lincoln sculpture out of snow

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) - A presidential snow sculpture is catching a lot of attention in a Wauwatosa neighborhood.
A retired healthcare worker created a snow replica of the Lincoln Memorial. Sculptor Dave Sorenson told our Milwaukee affiliate he created the piece in honor of Lincoln's birthday.
"His birthday is coming up, great president," Sorenson said. "And I went to Madison and there was a statue of him on top of Bascom Hill."
Sorenson says he has been creating snow art like the Lincoln statue for years. Neighbors say they're impressed by his hard work.
"I am impressed and that he does this amount of effort," Colette Smith said. "It's just a fun thing. It got me out here in the cold."
Sorenson says it took him three days to create this replica.