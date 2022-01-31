Dancing with the Stars - Live coming to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dancing with the Stars is taking its show on the road for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Dancers from the iconic ABC show will be at the Overture Center for the Arts on Thursday evening for the Dare to Be Different Tour.
Dancer Gleb Savchenko, one of the show's dancers, says this tour is very special.
"We have all these different sections of being vulnerable, bold, strong, passionate," he said. "You're kind of drawn into a story and we tell the story throughout the whole show."
He said the performers are looking forward to making human connections again through dances in front of a large, live audience.
"To me as a dancer, as a performer, as an artist, it's really important to take people on a journey with me," he said. "Even that two minute journey when the dance starts and ends is so important because I want to make them feel what I feel in that particular moment and hopefully, I can bring them into my world."
WKOW is a sponsor of the show on Thursday, Feb. 3. Dancers will take the stage at 8 p.m.
You must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test to attend events at the Overture.
Starting March 1, the Overture is implementing a COVID-19 booster requirement.