Isthmus Dance Collective hosts second annual Shifting Gears Bike Dance Festival

MADISON (WKOW) - The Isthmus Dance Collective held its second annual Shifting Gears Dance Festival Monday.
Local dance groups performed a variety of dances at four parks along the bike paths of Madison. This included Wirth Court Park, McPike Park, the Olin Park Vantage and Brittingham Park.
The group aimed to bring various forms of dance into the Madison community with this event.
"I think a lot of times, you know, people that might not be accustomed to going to the theater to see performances will run into into this kind of show and get exposed to to dance and maybe gain some interest in dance and come to the theater shows during the year," incoming president of the Isthmus Dane Collective, Juan Carlos Diaz Velaz, said.
The event also offered free activities like bike decorating, sidewalk chalk and interactive learning sessions to the public.