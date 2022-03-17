New fireworks show set for July 3 at Warner Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Mallards announced Thursday they plan to host the 2022 Festival Foods Fireworks July 3 at Warner Park, which the team described as the largest fireworks show in the Madison area.
According to a news release from Mallards team president Vern Stenman, the fireworks will begin following the Mallards' game that evening, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Fans at the game will be encouraged to take a seat in the outfield of the Duck Pond afterward for the best view of the show.
"The new location for the show will allow us to make the show a bit more impressive, with great views inside the ballpark and quality opportunities for people in the surrounding area to see the show, as well," Stenman said in the release.
The fireworks will be launched from the football fields adjacent to the Duck Pond, and will be free to view for everyone, including those who did not attend the game. An early sale for tickets to the preceding game will open in the coming days.
Mallards ticket packages are already available for purchase online here. The Mallards open their season May 30 at 4:05 p.m. against the Lakeshore Chinooks.