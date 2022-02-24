'The vibes are immaculate': 'Hairspray' tour makes stop at Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) - You can't stop the beat! The Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray is back on tour, and running at the Overture Center in Madison until Feb. 27.
The show, set in 1960's Baltimore, follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she dances her way onto TV's most popular show, the Corny Collins Show.
Touring cast member Micheal Corey Hassel plays Gilbert and is a dance captain behind the scenes. For his first two performances in Madison, he's taken on the role of Seaweed, a prominent dancer on the Corny Collins Show's segregated Rhythm and Blues Day, better known as "Negro Day." He's also the love interest of Tracy's best friend Penny.
Hassel has been in the show several times over his career but on this tour, he says there's a vibrant energy he's never felt before.
"You have 30 people who have been wanting to perform for so long, who are leaving it out on that stage every single night and the audience definitely feels that," he said. "The more we give to them, the more the audience give to us, and the more we're wanting to get back to them. It's amazing."
While the show has a fun and carefree vibe on the surface, it's a musical with a message: segregation and racism is wrong.
For Corey Hassel, there's no better time for audiences to hear that message.
"The show was on Broadway in 2002, it's set in 1962, and here we are in 2022 facing the same issue," he said. "It does make you think about the choices that you've been making."
He says the message resonates even more when it's presented to audiences in the form of entertainment.
"You can make a difference to somebody else who can make a difference to somebody else who can make a difference in somebody else," he said. "I think if this show can be Person A for that in sort of a sneaky way, in an entertaining way, because we as America, we love entertainment, I think the show is doing its job.
Also starring in the show is RuPaul's Drag Race star Nina West making her debut as Edna Turnblad, Tracy's mother.
This touring production of Hairspray is directed by Jack O'Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.
There are still tickets available. Click here for more information.