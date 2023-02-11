Fresh snow brings customers to Tyrol Basin

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Skiers and snowboarders at Tyrol Basin are taking advantage of the snow this weekend.
The parking lot was full and the hills were busy after over six inches of snow coated the Madison area. Tyrol Basin owner Nathan McGree says that while they don't need the snow to keep operations going, it definitely helps with business.
"Business today is great," McGree said. "We have snow in people's backyards, which brings people out. We didn't necessarily need the snow, we always have tons out here because we make it but having it in people's backyards does help bring people."
McGree says making their own snow helps Tyrol Basin stay busy regardless of what Mother Nature has in store, but when people see snow, they think of winter sports.
"It makes us burst at the seams quite honestly," McGree said. "We're super busy because people see the snow in their backyards and in the parks and sidewalks, the streets. They just pour in, and we get super busy."
"It's a pretty nice resort," Michael Wales, Tyrol Basin customer, said. "They [have] pretty decent beginners hills."
Wales is new to snowboarding. This is his first winter trying new slopes in the area and says Tyrol Basin has been a great place to start.
"A lot of the people here like it, they swear by it," Wales said.
The first time Wales strapped his boots to the board was at Tyrol Basin and for any fellow beginners, he says it just takes a little determination.
"A lot of it comes down to telling yourself you can do it," Wales said. "Being comfortable with it, or at least trying to be. Kind of leaning into it."
Many have plans to stay in for Super Bowl Sunday, but with a beautiful day in the forecast McGree says it's a great day to get outside.
"What are you doing? Get out here," McGree said. "Snow has been good. It's going to continue to be good. Another warm, sunny day tomorrow. Don't waste your time on the couch with that Super Bowl. Get out here and ski."