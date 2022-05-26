Badger Bus catches fire in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — A Badger Bus caught fire in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, according to the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Around 1 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire behind a Cenex gas station on N7160 Raceway Road in Beaver Dam.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded and found a Badger Bus on fire. Firefighters brought the fire under control in five minutes, with units staying on scene for 45 minutes ensuring that the fire was extinguished and cleaning up.
Before the fire department arrived, a Badger Bus employee tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, and other Badger Bus and United Cooperative employees moved several busses away from the fire. The Beaver Dam Fire Department says the employees' quick response stopped the fire from spreading to other busses.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department is reminding community members that they offer fire extinguisher training. If you or your business would like more information on fire extinguishers or training, please contact the Beaver Dam Fire Department at 920-887-4609.