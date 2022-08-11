Graduates help with critically low staffing in Wisconsin's prisons

MADISON (WKOW) -- A graduating class of corrections officers hopes to fill staffing shortages in Wisconsin's prisons, some of which have critically low vacancies.
"I wanted to make a difference," new officer Henry Sinclair said.
"I really wanted to get into the criminal justice field," fellow new officer Lt. Laura Schwartz said.
39 other freshly badged corrections officers will fill significant vacancies with Wisconsin's Department of Corrections.
"Just like any other place in the United States of America, they're all facing some sort of shortage and so we're no exception to that," said Garrett Hrubesch, Staff Development Program Supervisor with Wisconsin's Department of Corrections.
41 corrections officers are graduating and that number is not nearly enough to fill the vacancies at most adult facilities in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's maximum security prisons have significant vacancies:
Columbia Correctional Institution: 49.6%
Dodge Correctional Institution: 40.5%
Green Bay Correctional Institution: 33.6%
Taycheeda Correctional Institution: 38.5%
Wisconsin Secure Program Facility: 35.2%
Waupan Correcional Institution: 50%
Overall, 1,400 corrections officers' positions remain vacant and an understaffed prison has a significant impact.
"The biggest consequence is staff burnout," said Hrubesch.
Another reason it's hard to retain corrections officers, is that at some point they may have to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, which occurs at a higher rate than police officers or in the general public, according to a St. Louis study.
"There is a lot of staff burnout," said Lt. Schwartz.
She knows how to handle the stress corrections officers face, having previously worked at a facility in Racine.
"Know what to do to have that mental break and to make sure that you're separating your home life from your work life, because it is a challenging field," said Lt. Schwartz.
"It's going to be a challenging position," said Sinclair.
At 51, Sinclair left behind factory work in Scotland. Now, he's ready to serve wearing the blue of American law enforcement.
"I feel like a good people person, good communication skills. I thought that's very important in the correction setting," said Sinclair.
Application numbers are up and Thursday's graduating class is one of the largest in recent years.
The next iteration of academy recruits has 52, plus another 20 direct hires and officials said this is because of a significant boost in starting pay, up to $29.89 an hour.