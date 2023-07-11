'It's a sense of being a Badger' Former UW standout Alec Ingold gives back through charity softball game

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend is the second annual Battle for Wisconsin Charity Softball game in Madison. The game features former Badgers against current Wisconsin athletes.
The charity softball game is run by Alec Ingold, former Badger and current Miami Dolphins fullback, who wanted to create something for the city that he feels gave so much to him.
"I think this is where a lot of us grew up," the Green Bay native said. "A lot of alumni, you get successful in the NFL or your professional career in whatever that is. A lot of us grew up from age 18-22 here. To be able to give back to this community that gave us so much I think is extremely important."
"To be able to couple that with financial literacy camps, foster care advocacy, it's really cool to be able to have a few different wrinkles in the community now that are starting to become annual traditions."
Be there July 15th to watch the boys show out!! @battlewisconsin pic.twitter.com/fQWYKb6pe0— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) July 11, 2023
All proceeds from the game go to the Alec Ingold Family Foundation whose mission is to "connect our youth to community leaders and foster the ecosystem of excellence they create together. Our events transform dreams into goals and support our youth’s vision of success."
"We're going to be able to bring some kids in from the Boys and Girls Club and Gift of Adoption Wisconsin, just allowing these kids in and around foster care to just be a kid for a day," Ingold explained. "We have a lot of really cool things that are just wrinkles into this little community."
