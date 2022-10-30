Resident and firefighter hospitalized in Beloit duplex fire

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Two individuals were taken to a local hospital after a duplex fire in Beloit Friday night.
The City of Beloit Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on the 700 block of Moore Street around 7:15 p.m. and additional fire departments from the surrounding area assisted.
Fire officials reported one resident and a responding firefighter were taken to a local hospital.
According to the department, the American Red Cross is assisting residents on both sides of the duplex after being displaced due to the fire causing significant damage.
Firefighters found two dogs inside the home, only one survived.
The City of Beloit Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and estimated damage.